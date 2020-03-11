Nigerian Denies Using Fake Documents To Enter Country

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A NIGERIAN man appeared in court yesterday accused of attempting to enter the country with a fake visa.

Oluwaseun Akinkunmi, 25, appeared before Magistrate Andrew Forbes charged with being found in possession of a forged document and unlawful use of a forged document. Akinkunmi denied both charges and the case was adjourned to March 24.

According to immigration prosecutor Avia Beckford, Akinkunmi went to an immigration officer at booth six at Lynden Pindling International Airport on March 4, after entering the country from Havana, Cuba.

Upon inspection of his Nigerian passport, the immigration officer discovered a Bahamian visa on the ninth page.

The prosecutor said the immigration officer became suspicious and took Akinkunmi’s passport to a superior for further inspection.

A call was then made to the Bahamas Consulate Office to verify the authenticity of the visa and it was revealed the document was forged. The defendant was then cautioned, arrested and taken into custody for further processing.

When given an opportunity to speak, Akinkunmi said he did not know that the document was forged.

Because of this, Magistrate Forbes told Akinkunmi he would record two not guilty pleas since the defendant indicated he was not aware the visa was fraudulent.

Akinkunmi was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his trial.