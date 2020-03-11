Woman Accused Of Fraud Over Citizenship Bid

By FARRAH JOHNSON

A HAITIAN woman was charged in Magistrates Court yesterday with attempting to fraudulently obtain Bahamian citizenship.

Widline Francoeur, 28, appeared before Magistrate Andrew Forbes charged with attempted fraud by false pretences, three counts of fraud by false pretences and two counts each of possession of a false document and uttering the same.

Francoeur was also charged with four counts of possession of a forged document.

The defendant denied all of the charges and the case was adjourned to June 16.

It is alleged Francoeur obtained a passport from the Bahamas Passport Office on December 18, 2018, under false pretences.

It is also alleged she obtained a driver’s licende from the Road Traffic Department on August 29, 2019, by means of false pretences.

Francoeur is further charged with obtaining a smart card from the National Insurance Board on May 7, 2019, with the intent to defraud.

The defendant was also accused of being found in possession of a fake Bahamian passport on May 7, 2019, and uttering the false document on the same day.

It is alleged that Francoeur also possessed a Bahamian birth certificate in the name of Widline Francoeur on March 6, 2020, after reporting the same to be genuine.

Francoeur was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. She has the right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.