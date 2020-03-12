D'Aguilar Worried By Trump Travel Ban

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The "earth-shattering" move by the US to impose a 30-day travel ban on most European nations has created alarm over where the coronavirus fall-out is going to end, a Cabinet minister said last night.

Dioniso D'Aguilar, minister of tourism and aviation, told The Tribune that the Government will have to "carefully digest" the Trump administration's decision and all the potential implications for The Bahamas, its economy and tourism over the next few days.

Noting that the ban does not take effect until tomorrow, Mr D'Aguilar described President Trump's announcement as "huge" and a "fairly dramatic move" - especially since no warnings had been given that it was being considered.

The ban threatens to cause travel chaos for the thousands of European stopover visitors who come to The Bahamas annually, since most access this nation by connecting through US east coast aviation hubs in Florida, Atlanta and New York. Only British Airways provides direct non-stop flights to Europe via London Heathrow five times per week, and the UK is not included in the countries affected.

"We've got to think through what we've got to do, and how to react to this, and that requires some consultation with the group and Cabinet, on how best to proceed forward," Mr D'Aguilar said. "I guess the $45m question is: Who's next?

"The issue is the great unknown about how this is going to pan out. The fact that the US has banned virtually all travel from Europe, the burning question in everyone's mind is: Where is this going to end? Where there's uncertainty the first thing to stop is travel.

"I don't think there's any doubt in anyone's mind that every single day this goes on there's going to be a significant effect on our economy as more of these earth-shattering announcements are made. It's a cause for unease and concern. It's a pandemic, and now the US is moving to take this significant travel restriction it's just worrying."