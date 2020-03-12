Rci To Host Two-Day Job Fair At National Training Agency

ROYAL Caribbean International will host a two-day job fair at the National Training Agency on Gladstone Road to fill positions onboard ships and at its popular island destination – Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Berry Islands.

Prospective applicants are able to attend interviews on Thursday from 9am-11am and 1pm-4pm and Friday from 9am-noon.

“The upcoming job fair is one in a series Royal Caribbean International has been hosting in The Bahamas as we seek Bahamian candidates who want to join our award-winning best in the industry brand,” said Cindy Williams-Johnson, senior manager, Global Talent Attraction, referring to the cruise line recently being named the best cruise line for the 16th consecutive year. “We are dedicated and focused on our various partnerships in The Bahamas. Hiring Bahamians is among our top priorities and we are excited to partner with the National Training Agency to host the job fair on Thursday and Friday. We already have more than 200 RSVPs for the event.”