Two Men Injured In Separate Shootings

TWO men were injured in two separate shootings in the capital on Tuesday, police said.

Shortly before 11pm, a man was standing near a vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Wulff Road off Mackey Street, when he was approached by a gunman who shot him. The injured male was transported to hospital by paramedics where he is listed in stable condition.

In the second incident, shortly after 11pm, a group was standing in a yard at Davis Street, Fox Hill, when they were approached by an armed man, who opened fire on them. A male was injured and transported to hospital where he is listed in stable condition.