Worst Case Would Be 400 Infected: Sands Predicts Scenario If Virus Breaks Out Here

By EARYEL BOWLEG
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
HEALTH Minister Dr Duane Sands predicted a possible worst-case scenario of 400 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in The Bahamas, but stressed if the disease spreads here most people will not need hospital admission.
His comments came shortly before the World Health Organisation officially declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic.
While addressing church leaders at the Melia hotel, the minister said the outbreak is “very serious” as it is impacting trade and the economy. “The cruise industry is basically on its knees,” Dr Sands said. “The airline industry is almost on its knees. We live and die on the backs of tourism.”
Dr Sands also said an American tourist was tested this week for the virus, however those results came out negative. Up to press time, there were no suspected or confirmed cases of the virus in the country.
However the health minister estimated less than 100 people will have to be hospitalised in The Bahamas if the country was in a similar situation as Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the outbreak.
He explained: “The worst case scenario, let’s say is Wuhan, China where there have been 80,000 cases. Wuhan has a population of about 15 million, but if we say out of the Chinese population of 1.4 billion…that maybe 80 million people contributed to that 80,000 cases and then you extrapolate to the population of the Bahamas which is 400,000 people.
“Doing that arithmetic, you would get a worst-case scenario of some 400 cases in The Bahamas. Now we also know that out those 400 cases, 80 percent of people don’t even know they have it, okay. That’s four out of every five….10 percent of people wind up with serious infection and wind up in hospital and about five percent of people wind up critically ill.
“So even if we have a Wuhan-like scenario in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, we’re looking at hospitalised, potentially less than 100 people and the Intensive Care Unit, deaths, etc worst-case scenario based on the Wuhan scenario even less.”
Dr Sands said according to the global data, the disease is more of a threat to the elderly, particularly killing older, male patients with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, diabetes, lung disease etc. People who are 80-years-old have anywhere between a 14 percent and 20 percent chance of dying if infected, said the health minister.
“If you are between ten and 19 and you get infected with coronavirus, you have a one in 500 chance of dying. If you are less than 40-years-old, and the cut offs vary, you have about a one in 250 chance of dying if you get infected,” he said.
The minister also put out a buyer’s warning as he noticed people online taking advantage of a frightened public by selling two masks and a hand sanitizer for $48. He said wearing a face mask does not provide any protection from COVID-19, but buying masks limits the number of stock for people who need them such as border protection officials.
Outside of Cabinet on Tuesday, the minister said a six-bed unit on the compound of Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) was in the process of being built and the design for a 20-bed intensive care unit had been agreed upon. He gave more details yesterday that those units would be completed in six weeks.
Asked about the Family Islands’ coronavirus plan, Dr Sands explained every clinic on those islands has identified an isolation room, but the emphasis is greater on islands with international ports that see more international travelers.
“Every clinic has been given the protocol. They have access to the public health team and we can walk any doctor, any nurse, any health professional through the steps that they need to take,” he explained.
Asked about the issue of self-quarantine, Dr Sands said no one should try to treat themselves if they suspect they have the virus. Instead they should see a doctor and call the ministry’s hotline.
Despite officials telling people not to panic, yesterday, a video circulated online showing people outside of the Fleming Street Clinic as it was feared there was an infected person there. However, staff at the clinic told The Tribune that there were no suspected cases or evacuation at the facility.
The WHO said Wednesday that there are 118,000 cases and more than 4,000 deaths from COVID-19. The virus has spread to every continent except for Antarctica.
“We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus. And we have never before seen a pandemic that can be controlled at the same time,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday.
“Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by this coronavirus. It doesn’t change what WHO is doing, and it doesn’t change what countries should do.”
He also said: “WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction.
“We cannot say this loudly enough, or clearly enough, or often enough: All countries can still change the course of this pandemic.”
Comments
John 3 hours, 58 minutes ago
Italy records 200 deaths in one day
xtreme2x 3 hours, 33 minutes ago
MY QUESTION TO ANYONE WHO KNOWS:
WILL THERE BE A MAKE SHIFT HOSPITAL SETUP SOME WARE OUTSIDE OF PMH TO TREAT ANY PERSON WITH THE COVID -19?
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
defence force is an alternate site
observer2 3 hours, 18 minutes ago
Due to financial greed cruise ships which are the worse breeding ground for the virus will continue to be allowed to stop in Nassau and let 10,000 visitors mingle with the population on a daily basis.
If theme parks, basket ball games, restaurants, travel from China, travel to Europe and churches around the world have closed it would be logical to stop cruise ships for 30 days. Cruising is a non essential leisure activity.
Secondly, shanty towns in Nassau and Andros, along with many homes over the hill have no running water and electricity and a large undocumented population. Another breeding ground for the virus.
We live in ignorance because only one person has been tested in the entire Bahamas for Civid 19. We should have been proactive doing statistical random sampling of vulnerable groups throughout the country including old folk home, healthcare providers, undocumented shanty town residents, customs and immigration officers, airport workers, school children etc.
With zero testing the virus has the capacity to spread completely below the radar. By the time it is detected it could be too late. The last thing we need is for the boarder to be shut because it is deemed like Europe and China that we did not do anything.
shonkai 3 hours, 11 minutes ago
How many test-kits are actually available? If we have 400, then guess what the maximum number of confirmed cases will be.
joeblow 3 hours, 10 minutes ago
How does this dimwit think he can predict the extent of the spread of the virus, when one person coughing in a grocery store when it is full could exponentially infect far more than that!
A country cannot continue to have open borders as we do, with areas known to be affected (like the UK, south florida and jamaica) and the population here not be at risk. Sands knows, in all probability that the virus is here. They are testing discriminately to minimize positive results because they are concerned about the economic impact of announcing a positive find, NOT the health of the Bahamian people!
The tests they currently have should be dispersed to public and private medical clinics through Nassau and Grand Bahama so doctors can test those they suspect, but the government won't do that!
buddah17 2 hours, 18 minutes ago
Amazing... We KNOW how many cases we COULD have in a "worse case senero!" And only 100 needing to go to the hospital... Phew.. We can all relax now. No need to start looking for resperators, medicines and other peventative measures. We should have enough staff and nurses to take care of everything.. Keep the tourist coming we "is ready!"
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
If we have 100 cases we in trouble. 400 would be cataclysmic for a hospital just added 20 beds to deal with a bed shortage, can you imagine 400 additional people needing hospitalization? let's say a measly 80 of them needed hospitalization for serious breathing problems, our healthcare would crumble.
Dr Sands never gets ruffled. I certainly wouldn't want to see him ruffled, we need clear heads managing this thing. His 400 number is scary enough to those who understand where our healthcare system is before covid.
ohdrap4 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
we can walk any doctor, any nurse, any health professional through the steps that they need to take,” he
In the Fleming Street clinic, the health professionals took their steps outside, running from a coughing patient.
ohdrap4 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
Problem is that this is not arithmetic, it is exponential growth, doubling or tripling at certain intervals.
If you are going to extrapolate, you have to use Italy as an example, not Wuhan.
People need lessons in this extrapolatuon thing.
JOHN?
Sickened 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
This is a crazy statement by our good Dr. We need to look at the numbers in Israel and Italy as we can be much more comfortable about their accuracy. Based on those figures we will have much more the 400 cases - especially since we are doing nothing (yet) to control the spread.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 34 minutes ago
if we have 100 cases we in serious trouble. As I mentioned above one of the things I really admire about Dr Sands is his pensiveness, the man never appears rattled. If Dr Sands were Zhivargo Laing he'd be screaming into the mic, 400 CASES DO YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS??? BUNKER DOWN EVERYBODY AND SAVE YOURSELVES!!!
100 is bad enough
Well_mudda_take_sic 41 minutes ago
What an irresponsible fool!
This is worse than that other grand fool we have in cabinet who declared the loss of wild life due to the Equinor oil spill was limited to two birds and one goat.
Kalikgold 22 minutes ago
The evidence is not firm, he should of avoided answering this question.
