Club Med's Bahamas Resort To Remain Open

By YOURI KEMP

=Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

San Salvador’s Club Med resort plans to remain open despite the US banning all travel from the European markets that generate most of the property’s guests due to the coronavirus.

The resort chain, in a statement sent to Tribune Business, said: “Club Med is closely monitoring the Covid-19 evolution and taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety, security and well-being of our guests and employees.

“We are adhering to the strict cleaning and hygiene guidelines and recommendations presented by the CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention) and WHO (World Health Organisation), including increased frequency of sanitisation to public areas, enhanced signage promoting personal hygiene practices, health screening questionnaires for arriving guests, and daily staff health checks.

“Our resort teams are in frequent contact with the Bahamian Ministry of Health, island administrators and other government agencies to address developments in real time.” Club Med’s spokesperson added that that all resorts in the Americas region, including The Bahamas, will remain open, but properties in China and Italy have been closed since February and March 8, respectively.

There had been speculation earlier this week that Club Med’s Columbus Isle resort was likely to close given that a significant percentage of its business originates from European markets, such as France and Italy, that have been among the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The resort chain’s website advises that it has “expanded” its cancellation and revision policy, and adds: “For all new and existing bookings made with our standard or non-refundable rate to any resort worldwide for travel through April 26, 2020, you have the option to revise your booking to any resort worldwide for travel up to one year after original departure date, and any revision fees will be waived, or cancel your booking and receive a future travel credit for 100 percent of the land costs, valid for travel up to one year after the original departure date.”

Airfare is excluded from this offer and will be subject to the terms of the individual carrier.