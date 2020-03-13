A Comic's View: Engage Your Brain In Gear, Before You Put Your Mouth In Motion

By INIGO 'NAUGHTY' ZENICAZELAYA

Boy when we blew the whistle to start “Silly Season” I didn’t imagine the contestants would be off and running so quickly.

Chomping at the bit even, to make an impression.

Looking back at the week that was, there were several contributors, both politically and socially, that were determined to make their mark .

However one stood out from the rest, a certain bumptious, undocumented Jamaican national, and his video contribution to The Bahamas, about The Bahamas and Bahamians.

Oh the irony!!

THE BIG MOUTH YARDIE

Now before we go too deep into this, it’s still all good with me and my Jamaican friends, locally and in Jamaica.

But, as the old saying goes, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.

So for all those times I had to take it off my boisterous, joke cracking on The Bahamas, ‘Yardie’ friends, from my college days to present, hush, “my turn fi talk.”

I must admit when I saw a certain viral video this week, involving a Jamaican national, clad in a local security firm’s uniform, I was not amused, in fact it annoyed me on multiple levels.

First, if Jamaica is so sweet, what are you doing here in The Bahamas?

Obviously The Bahamas, has some ‘sweetness’ of its own, like that good security job you had at the time of your ‘viral video’ debut.

I’m sure if you had such a job back home you wouldn’t be here benefiting off The Bahamas.

Question is, are you still employed at the aforementioned security firm, after releasing such a video.

Secondly, it’s painfully aware for all to see, the Jamaican man in the video is not used to certain basic aspects of Bahamian day-to-day life.

Why are you bragging about getting you and your wife’s car licensed?

Everyone knows, if you “buy lunch” for the right persons, especially at Road Traffic, (allegedly) you will be expedited quickly and efficiently.

So please stop acting like you hit the lottery.

Did you not have a car in Jamaica, sir, let alone a wife?

Your braggadocios, ignorant rant, makes me think, NO!

Now here is where the irony comes in, if you are going to make derogatory statements about Bahamians and The Bahamas, make sure your closet is skeleton free and your travel documents and related work or marital permits are in order.

Sadly our ‘Jamaican’ blogger’s paperwork was not in order.

How comical, one shouldn’t be popping off at the mouth while overstaying. (Which is a law-breaking offence in The Bahamas)

Moving forward, there is a simple solution to situations like this, for both my fellow Bahamians and my Jamaican friends alike, engage your brain in gear, before you put your mouth in motion, and that way you avoid a big commotion.

Finally, please don’t try to politicise the whole incident and the resulting penalties.

I’m referring to all of you political minions out there, trying to twist, spin this incident in your party’s favour, for political mileage and social media, click bait.

Both the FNM and PLP should have and would have investigated such a video.

And once completing their due diligence, most surely would have handed down any relative penalties or fines, that were called for in accordance with breaking any of the laws of the Bahamas.

The Jamaican national hit the national radar with his demeaning commentary on said video, which led to Bahamians far and wide pulling his file. (Dog eat your lunch, when Bahamians pull your file).

As a result it was discovered he was overstaying and his documents weren’t in order, thus his arrest and possible deportation. It’s the same the world over.

Know better, do better.