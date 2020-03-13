Doctor Tells How Survivor Sustained Injuries

By LEANDRA ROLLE

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

TESTIMONY continued in the Fox Hill mass shooting trial yesterday, with a medical expert revealing that one of the survivors sustained injuries to their left upper back and right forearm.

Dr Crystal Wells, taking the witness stand before Justice Deborah Fraser yesterday morning, read from a Royal Bahamas Police Force hospital form that was partially completed by another doctor who examined the patient following the 2013 shooting.

“(The physician wrote) that the patient had sustained superficial lacerations to the left upper back and penetrated wounds to the right forearm,” she told the court.

The patient’s nerves and blood vessels, however, were found to be normal upon examination, Dr Wells added, while reading the doctor’s findings.

Dr Wells told the court she was not present when the patient in question was examined nor when the RBPF form was completed.

However, she said she recognised the signature and handwriting of another doctor named Dr Masekela on the form, whom she claimed was “no longer in jurisdiction.”

Asked by crown prosecutor Roger Thompson what she thought may have caused the injuries, Dr Wells said in cases where there are penetrating wounds, the cause could be a sharp object or gunshot.

During yesterday’s proceedings, there were several objections from defence attorneys, who argued Dr Wells’ statements were “hearsay evidence,” as a result of her not being in attendance when the examination or form was completed.

But having worked with Dr Masekela at Princess Margaret hospital for five years, Dr Wells told the court that she was familiar with the former’s handwriting.

She also said she assumed the doctor had filled out the police form after conducting an examination as a part of her duty.

“Once you examine a patient, you must document it,” she said. “That is what we are taught to do. That is what we are supposed to do.”

Dr Wells’ evidence came during the trial of Peter Rolle, Jermaine Curry and Justin Williams concerning the December 27, 2013 shooting at Freedom Park.

The three men are accused of murdering four people - Claudezino Davis, Shaquille Demeritte, Eric Morrison and Shenique Sands - on December 27, 2013. They are also charged with the attempted murder of Chino Davis, Janet Davis, John Davis, Benjamin Demeritte, Samuel Ferguson, Jermaine Pratt and Leroy Taylor.

According to initial reports, around 6pm on the date in question, occupants of a small, dark vehicle opened fire in the area just behind the basketball court where several people were gathered awaiting Junkanoo results.

Davis was pronounced dead on the scene while 10 others were taken to hospital via private vehicles and ambulance. Demeritte, Morrison and Sands later died in hospital of their injuries.

Curry is represented by attorney Murrio Ducille, Rolle is represented by Sonia Timothy, and Williams is represented by Geoffrey Farquharson.

The case continues next Tuesday.