Hundreds Hoping To Find Some Work At Two-Day Rci Job Fair

NEARLY 400 people are expected at Royal Caribbean International’s two-day job fair at the National Training Agency, seeking positions at Coco Cay and on-board ship.

One hopeful is Alexis McPhee, 23, who has been unemployed for a month and is “prepared and willing to work”. She has a daughter and is looking to be hired as a restaurant attendant. “It’s extremely hard because it’s a lot of unemployment in The Bahamas and it’s very costly with getting resources for employment,” she said. “I find it difficult. The economy is a little rough so it’s difficult as the prices are high, so you need a job to take care of a young one.”

Cindy Williams-Johnson, who oversees talent attraction at Royal Caribbean, said that the company is engaging people for a variety of roles. She estimated about 350 Bahamians have been hired by the company over the years.

“We have a commitment to The Bahamas, the (National Training Agency) NTA, and our other partnerships that we have here to look at Bahamians first for our career opportunities and so that’s why we do these career events to give everyone an opportunity to come an express interest in our jobs. That number will continue to grow, “ she said.

Gadville McDonald, NTA executive director, told The Tribune that the agency has partnered with the cruise line for previous job recruitment.

“We been able to assist them with the process of recruitment for employment on the cruise line as well as for Coco Cay and the partnership has been phenomenal,” Mr McDonald said.

“Royal Caribbean Cruise Line has been an excellent partner here for the National Training Agency. They have a lot of our trainees over the years.”

Calvin Newbold, 18, graduated from Government High School last year and has been without a job for two months. Yet, he is optimistic in getting hired to work at Coco Cay. “Just gotta keep your head up and hope something work out,” he said. “It’s just if you put your foot out…the best thing to do is hope the people call you back.”

The fair runs from 9am-noon today.