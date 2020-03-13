Man And Woman Killed In Separate Incidents

POLICE are investigating the country’s two latest murders.

The killings have brought the murder total for the year to 16 after a man and a woman were killed in separate incidents.

In the first incident, police said shortly before 12am Friday, two women were outside a residence on Carmichael Road east of Lazaretto Road when they were approached by three men, one whom was armed and opened fire on them, injuring one of the women. Paramedics came and attempted to revive the woman but was unsuccessful.

The second killing happened in Grand Bahama.

Police said shortly before 1am they were called to the Sunset Village area at the local Fish Fry in Eight Mile Rock where there were reports of gunshots being fired. Officers responded and observed an altercation between a group of men that resulted in one of the men discharging a firearm and wounding a man and a woman, police said. The man was transported to the accident emergency section of the Rand Memorial Hospital by private vehicle. He was seen and treated by a doctor but later succumbed to his injuries. The female victim received a non-life threatening injury to her leg.