Man Charged With Punching Former Girlfriend

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 30-year-old man was charged in Magistrate’s Court on Friday with punching his former girlfriend in the face.

Ravano Lightbourne, an AC Technician at Beat the Heat, appeared before Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans charged with one count of causing harm.

Lightbourne pleaded guilty to the charge and the case was adjourned to March 16. He was denied bail and remanded in custody.

Lightbourne is accused of unlawfully and intentionally causing harm to Shantell Dean on March 6.

According to the facts read by Sergeant Kendrick Bauld, around 11pm on March 6, Shantell Dean was involved in an argument with the defendant in the area of Blue Hill Road.

During the disagreement, the accused grabbed Dean’s phone and punched her in her mouth causing injuries.

Sgt Bauld said Dean sought medical attention when she received a hospital form and decided to report the incident to authorities.

Lightbourne was then cautioned and arrested. During an interview with police, he admitted to being involved in the incident with Dean.

He also told police that he had punched Dean in her face while taking her phone.

During the arraignment, it was revealed that Dean’s injury resulted in $4,390 worth of dental work.

The prosecutor said Shantell included her hospital form and medical bill because she was seeking compensation from the defendant.

When given a chance to speak, Lightbourne told the judge that he was “really, truthfully and honestly sorry” about the incident which was “based on a silly argument.”

He also said he would try “to the best of his ability” to help Dean repair her teeth.