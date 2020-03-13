Ministry Of Transport Reiterates That Braemar Cruise Ship Will Not Be Permitted To Dock In The Bahamas

The Ministry of Transport has released the following statement regarding the MS Braemar cruise ship:

The Ministry of Transport and Local Government reiterates that the MS Braemar cruise ship will not be permitted to dock at any port in The Bahamas and no persons will be permitted to disembark the vessel.

As stated previously, the Government of The Bahamas will provide the Braemar with humanitarian assistance.

In a Diplomatic Note issued this evening, the United Kingdom requested from the Government of The Bahamas clearance for two British Government personnel to enter the country via air.

The British personnel will deploy to Freeport, Grand Bahama on Saturday 14 March to help the High Commissioner with ensuring medicines reach the MS Braemar.

They will be in The Bahamas for a short period while the ship is refueling and the Braemar will leave The Bahamas immediately thereafter.

In order to receive this assistance, the vessel is scheduled to anchor 25 miles out to sea in the northern Bahamas away from any land mass.

The Braemar is carrying five persons who have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.



The Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) continues to be in constant communication with the owners of the Braemer, which is a Bahamas-flagged ship.



The BMA continues to monitor the well-being of passengers and crew with updates at regular intervals.

The Government of The Bahamas reaffirms its continued commitment to take action in the best interest of the public health and safety and well-being of the Bahamian people and residents of The Bahamas.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the people who have contracted the coronavirus and who are at immediate risk.