Police Kill Man After Fox Hill Station Shoot-Out

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE killed a man in his 70s after he allegedly engaged them in a shoot-out at the Fox Hill Police Station Friday morning.

Chief Superintendent of Police Solomon Cash said shortly before 7am the man visited the station to fulfil his bail requirements when he suddenly pointed a weapon in the direction of two officers, causing the officers to flee the station and seek refuge. The shoot-out began in the station's yard, he said.

CSP Cash said that officers asked him for his ID. “When they did that, the officers went to withdraw to examine the ID. When the officers looked up at the suspect again the suspect was at the time pointing a handgun in the officers’ face. The officers, being fearful, ran from the police station, accompanied by a female officer who was along with them. Both officers ran from the station and they hid behind the station when they noticed the same suspect appeared to be searching for them. The officers produced their weapons and discharged at the male suspect who also fired on the officers.

“The male suspect then ran west along Ferguson Street. The officers pursued him. They engaged him at this point. There was an exchange of gunshots between both the suspect and the officers. The suspect was fatally shot.

“At the end of the ordeal there was a search of the male (and) we got two weapons from the male suspect, both pistols. We know the male suspect. He was signing in at the station as mandated by the court as part of his bail requirements. He was on bail for a grievous harm matter and I would say this male suspect is well in his 70s.”

Mr Cash said the officers involved are traumatised, but not injured. He said the deceased suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He said police acted appropriately during the ordeal.

“You protect your life as much as possible,” he said. “Even though the officers may be armed, if a gun is pointed at you before you have an opportunity (to defend yourself), the likelihood of you being shot is there so the officers did the right thing and ran until they were able to prepare themselves to better protect themselves.” CSP Cash could not say if the police station had cameras.

This is the fourth police-involved killing for the year.