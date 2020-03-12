Students Studying Abroad Worry About Finishing Courses

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIANS studying in the United Kingdom and America have been thrown into uncertainty as the coronavirus outbreak spreads around the world.

It has also heightened fears among some that a United Kingdom ban could follow the United States’ restriction on European travel, making it almost impossible to return home if the need arises.

Jenica Frederick, a student at University of Glasgow in Glasgow, Scotland, told The Tribune the situation had ignited concerns about the way forward for her two-year physiotherapy doctorate programme.

For now she remains at the school, but is considering returning home in a worst-case scenario. Although she has no signs or symptoms COVID-19, should this happen, Ms Frederick said self-quarantine would “definitely” be an option.

Another student studying at Oxford University, who did not want to be named, also said self-quarantine was the plan upon a return to The Bahamas in the coming days.

However, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands told this newspaper yesterday this was not yet a Ministry of Health policy position.

“I have no idea how classes will continue moving forward,” Ms Frederick, 31, said yesterday.

“But I do know that our clinicals and placements will be affected because we won’t be able to go to the hospitals to finish our placements. So we will still have classes, but our clinical placements will be compromised.

“Unlike other universities where they can do the classes online, I am in the healthcare field so I have to be in a hospital setting,” Ms Frederick said. “So there is no way that I can finish my programme online. Everything is hands on and I have to deal with patients in order to graduate.

“So if I can’t do my placements, I am just a sitting duck.”

Her next move depends on what health officials in Scotland decide about schools continuing, she said.

“If the minister of health declares that schools will be shut down, then I will probably have to try and make my way to The Bahamas. Right now there is a ban against European travel to the US so who knows if the UK will have a ban next. So I will probably have to get out before there is a ban. I’d definitely self-quarantine as a precaution if this is the case,” Ms Frederick said.

William McFord has been presented with a different dilemma. His graduation has been postponed with no clear indication of a new date for the event.

The 28-year-old law student at the University of Buckingham in England said his plans were disrupted.

He said: “My graduation was meant to be the 21st of March and they have postponed it due to the outbreak of the virus.

“It’s been a very difficult situation because I am meant to start Bar school in September and you are supposed to take an aptitude test before you start Bar school, but due to the postponement of my graduation I am not going to be able to go back to England to take the aptitude tests so that’s what is difficult.

“The testing facilities are in a lot of places where the virus is spreading like Florida and England. They already said that in Hong Kong, China they stopped testing altogether. They said that they’ll get back to us but there is no sign of any nearby date as yet,” he continued.

Outside of the UK, COVID-19 has spread in the United States.

The virus has sickened more than 1,000 people there and killed at least 33.

Eric Sweeting II, a student having nearly completed his Masters of Divinity degree at Andrews University, Berrien Springs, Michigan is hoping he doesn’t get infected.

“I am mainly afraid because the small town that I live in, I don’t have any relatives here and it’s not a very widely accessible town. So I don’t have any family who can just drive here in two or three hours,” Mr Sweeting said of the situation.

“To get to the nearest family member in Alabama it would be a whole flight to Alabama where family is. So it’s very scary for me right now.”

His university has decided to enforce distance learning after its Spring Break next week. Residents in dorms have also been told to leave; only international students will be allowed to stay.

He will remain due to restrictions on his travel as an international student in the US.

Mr Sweeting said his plan is to stay away from others and practise good hygiene to ensure he does not contract the virus.

“I am finishing this semester. Fortunately for me I don’t have a lot of work for what I am doing right now. It’s not as stressful. It might be a dilemma for others, but for me I am not in a very difficult position.”

As it stands there have been no confirmed or reported cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas.