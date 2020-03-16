Cruise Ship Still Waiting Offshore

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A CRUISE ship carrying passengers infected with the novel coronavirus has been anchored 25 miles south west of Freeport since Saturday.

The Minnis administration said the Fred Olsen Cruises ship, which sails under the Bahamas flag, will not be allowed to dock in Bahamian ports or disembark its passengers in this country.

On Sunday, the ship’s captain said there are now 20 guests in isolation having shown flu-like symptoms. Twenty crew members are also in isolation, including a doctor. “This includes five people who tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus at our last port of call, Willemstad, Curacao, on Tuesday (March 10),” the company said on its website.

“All our supplies and medications are at the pier in Freeport,” said the ship’s captain, Jozo Glavic. “They have been there since yesterday. We are still waiting for clearance for delivery. We will not go anywhere until we have the medical staff on board and these supplies arrive. I can tell you that our situation continues to be looked at as a matter of the utmost urgency between the UK government and our head office. Until then, please continue to bear with me and my crew.”

Peter Deer, managing director of Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Captain Jozo Glavic and his crew for working so hard for so long in very challenging circumstances. I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to our guests for their patience. We have been working around the clock with the Bahamian authorities to get supplies on to the ship but it is taking longer than we expected to get the necessary clearances. We are also liaising with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office who I know are doing everything they can to get people home as soon as possible.”

In a statement issued on Friday, the Ministry of Transport said the United Kingdom requested from clearance for two British government personnel to enter the country via air.

“The British personnel will deploy to Freeport, Grand Bahama on Saturday 14 March to help the high commissioner with ensuring medicines reach the MS Braemar. They will be in The Bahamas for a short period while the ship is refueling and the Braemar will leave The Bahamas immediately thereafter.

“In order to receive this assistance, the vessel is scheduled to anchor 25 miles out to sea in the northern Bahamas away from any land mass. . .The Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) continues to be in constant communication with the owners of the Braemer, which is a Bahamas-flagged ship.

“The BMA continues to monitor the well-being of passengers and crew with updates at regular intervals. The government of The Bahamas reaffirms its continued commitment to take action in the best interest of the public health and safety and well-being of the Bahamian people and residents of The Bahamas. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the people who have contracted the coronavirus and who are at immediate risk.”

The Freeport Harbour Company released a statement yesterday confirming the Braemar ship will not be allowed to dock at Freeport Harbour.