Ms Braemar Leaving Bahamian Waters

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines ship MS Braemar has began to leave the Bahamas.
The ship captain announced on board on Monday morning that he is sailing to Cuba where all guests will be repatriated by air to the United Kingdom.
Officials said they are working with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to confirm travel arrangement details.
Currently, 22 guests and 21 crew are in isolation after displaying flu-like symptoms.
Last week, the Bahamian government denied the ship permission to dock and disembark its passengers in this country. Since the ship’s arrival in Bahamian waters on Saturday, it was allowed to anchor 25 miles south west of Freeport.
In his national address on Sunday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said the ship should have called on a port that has the capacity to deal with it.
“Our maritime authorities were in regular contact with the ship owners and my government was in touch with governments who enquired about the status of their nationals,” he said.
The Braemar ship sails under the Bahamas flag.
