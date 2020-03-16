'Not Enough Respirators For A Severe Outbreak'

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

IT IS “highly unlikely” The Bahamas will have enough respirators to handle a severe outbreak of the novel coronavirus and Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan is warning people to take preventative actions now to avoid spread of the disease.

Health officials recommend social distancing, good hygiene and frequent hand washing.

“There is a global shortage (of respirators),” she said at a press conference yesterday. “I don’t know if any of the countries that acquired the enhanced capacity actually had it in country. It’s highly unlikely that we would have all of (what’s necessary) if we have a full outbreak with a huge number of persons, hence I’m saying to you and saying to the public, we need to adopt the preventive measures, the social distancing. If you are sick, stay home. It’s critical and we still have the opportunity to do that. We want to decrease the likelihood of having that kind of scenario (where there is a major outbreak).”

Even developed countries like Italy have been burdened under the strain of dealing with severe outbreaks of COVID-19, with Italy lacking enough key medical resources to take care of all the sick.

Dr Nikkiah Forbes, director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme at the Ministry of Health, said testing is the only thing that can confirm a case of the novel coronavirus because its symptoms overlap with the flu and cold.

People with flu-like symptoms must stay home, she said.

“If you are having flu-like symptoms, they’re very common and we are in flu and cold season,” Dr Forbes said. “If you are having runny nose, joint pain, cough and fever, please do not flood the hospitals and community settings, clinics or doctors’ offices because cold and flu are common, we usually do not go to the hospital for that.

“At this time there is influenza and cold but there is also this circulating virus that is easily spread within close contact. If you have flu-like symptoms, stay at home, do not go to work, self-isolate yourself, find a room in your home away from your family that you can rest and take symptomatic relief, fluids, fever reducers, cough reducers. If you are worsening and think that you need medical attention, please call ahead to your doctor’s office and speak to them via the telephone or call the COVID hotline…so that you can get further advice. That’s very important.”

The Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 hotlines are: 376-9350, 376-9387 and 376-9357. Doctors Hospital has also launched a COVID-19 hotline: 357-5708.