Residents Flock To Stock Up In Grand Bahama

GRAND Bahamians flocked to grocery stores on the weekend to stock up on essential items as COVID-19 continues its spread worldwide.

People are stocking up on canned and dry goods, vitamin C, bread, milk, as well as fruits and vegetables.

On Sunday, at Cost Right Wholesale, which was packed with shoppers, the pallets of toilet paper were empty, and shoppers fear that the importation of food supplies from the US will soon cease. “I want to be prepared because we don’t know when food shipments will stop coming from the US,” said one woman who pushed a packed shopping cart.

Most stores on Grand Bahama are sold out of vitamin C supplements. Due to the perceived shortage, persons are purchasing bags of oranges and orange juice.

Much misinformation circulating on social media about COVID-19 is sending people in a panic mode, according to a Grand Bahama MP.

To inform residents of the facts, on Saturday West Grand Bahama MP Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe held a poorly attended town meeting about COVID-19 for her constituents at the Eight Mile Rock High School gymnasium.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis was expected to attend, however, his trip to Grand Bahama was postponed due to more pressing matters in New Providence. Dr Frank Bartlett, clinical director of paediatrics at Grand Bahama Health Services, was also scheduled to speak, but had to cancel after being called into an emergency meeting as well.

Mrs Parker-Edgecombe stated that more educational campaigns will be held to inform people about the facts concerning the virus. She noted that the lack of information and misinformation is putting people in a “panic mode.”

“The world is facing everything we are facing, and a lot of people are starting to go into somewhat of a panic mode, and normally this occurs when you don’t really know,” she said.

“We need people to be informed and aware of factual information. At a time like this, fake news seems to be rampant. We are coming here to say not to trust anything unless it is from an official source, which is the Ministry of Health.

“Trust nothing that is going to have you go into some type of hysteria and start spreading false information. Calm heads will prevail in all of this,” she told the small gathering. She appealed to everyone to be mindful of how they treat people. “This virus is going to cause for much to take place in terms of the way we greet each other. We do not have to discriminate against each other, we just need to be informed about how we can protect ourselves,” she said.

The West Grand Bahama MP said residents should follow directives on proper hygiene that have been issued by the Ministry of Health and Grand Bahama Health Services.

