Us Embassy Cancels Routine Visa Talks

THE US Embassy in Nassau has cancelled routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa appointments to help control the spread of COVID-19.

A press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the embassy will resume routine visa services as soon “as possible but is unable to provide a specific date at this time.”

If members of the travelling public have an urgent matter and need to travel immediately, they should follow the guidance provided at Ais.usvisa-info.com, by phone at 242-603-1290 or 703-831-3448, or via email to VisaNassau@state.gov to request an emergency appointment.

The public can visit the embassy’s website https://bs.usembassy.gov/covid-19-information/ for additional detail and updates. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, several overseas offices have closed. These include the Bahamas United Nations Mission, Bahamas Consulate General and Bahamas Maritime Authority in New York.

The Bahamas Embassy in Geneva will close today. The following Bahamian overseas offices in London have closed until further notice – the Bahamas High Commission and the Bahamas Tourist Office.

In other jurisdictions, the physical presence of staff has been significantly reduced, with only essential staff reporting to work and the rest teleworking to ensure the work of the offices. If needed, all offices will be closed and provisions put in place for teleworking, the ministry said.

“All offices are following the local protocols in place for their various jurisdictions,” the ministry noted. “This includes having in place sanitary and health measures to protect staff and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Staff have also been asked to self-quarantine if they seem to display signs of COVID-19 or have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive, and to follow the local regulations regarding medical attention.”

Additionally, in accordance with national policy in place in the capital, the ministry has suspended all international travel until further notice, both for staff in the overseas offices as well as for staff based in Nassau.

The ministry said it continues to monitor the situation on a constant basis and will immediately take any action that is required to protect staff and prevent the spread of the disease.