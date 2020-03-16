‘We Are All In This Together’ Pm Unveils Action Plan To Protect Us From Covid-19

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced the closure of schools starting today until April 14 and expanding travel restrictions for foreigners in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Minnis also cautioned Bahamians against non-essential travel overseas. His comments came during a sombre national address last night that happened hours after health officials revealed a 61-year-old New Providence woman tested positive for COVID-19, the first confirmed case in the country.

Dr Minnis said foreign nationals who have travelled in the last 20 days from the United Kingdom, Ireland and Europe will be prevented from entering this country, joining foreign nationals from Italy, South Korea, Iran and China whose travel here had been restricted earlier. Returning residents from restricted countries, he said, will be quarantined or placed in self-isolation upon arrival.

He said: “Non-essential travel by Bahamian nationals and residents and other countries is highly discouraged. Let me repeat this: If you do not need to travel overseas at this time, I highly urge you to remain at home.”

Dr Minnis said permits for public open spaces have been suspended and all national sporting events will be postponed until further notice. Experts recommend social distancing, as well as frequent hand washing, to deter the spread of the virus.

He said the coronavirus, which has spurred a global crisis, will have “tremendous and widespread economic impact” on the country.

Noting tourism accounts for about 50 percent of the country’s gross domestic product and just under 50 percent of direct employment, he said: “No sector is more at risk than travel. The crisis will have tremendous and widespread economic impact.”

He said he will consult major businesses for their input on a national response to the crisis this week, adding Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest will address the economic and fiscal aspects of the crisis in the House of Assembly on Wednesday.

“We have conducted training for healthcare providers on proper screening, use of protective equipment and COVID-19 protocols and secured adequate supplies of hand sanitisers, cleaning supplies and protective equipment,” Dr Minnis said.

Doctors Hospital on Blake Road will be used to treat people who test positive for COVID-19 and will be secured by defence force officers. Visitors, Dr Minnis said, will not be allowed into the facility unless authorised. He said another facility for quarantine purposes is being secured.

The prime minister warned people to trust reliable news sources and avoid fake news amid the pandemic. He urged shoppers not to panic buy, adding law enforcement will be beefed up to maintain law and order.

“This crisis is deeply worrying and many are understandably anxious and afraid,” he said. “But out of control fear will not help in this time of crisis. There will be adequate food at food stores. There is no need for panic-buying. We are also going to enhance national security measures in order to maintain necessary law and order. There is a large amount of fake news being created by people who want to scare you. Ignore them and stay informed via certified organisations and trusted and responsible news sources. When people forward you material and you do not know who created it and it has no author, that is likely fake news. Fake news will have you panicked with information that is false.”

He also urged political leaders to work together, saying he has already consulted Progressive Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis on the crisis.

“I pledge to keep the leader of the opposition informed of the government’s response,” he said. “And I hope that if he has ideas he would share them with me so they can be presented in our policy discussions. This is not a time for partisanship. We must work to save lives. We must work to keep people healthy. We must work to preserve our economy.

“Bahamians do not want to see their leaders attacking each other in a crisis. . .If we all try to fix the gaps, if we all try to come up with strategies to limit community spread, if we all focus on the health of our people, we will do better during this crisis.”

Up to press time last night, 162,687 people had been confirmed to have the coronavirus worldwide. There have been 6,065 deaths and 75,620 people have recovered from the disease.

If you think you are experiencing symptoms and need to visit a clinic or doctor’s office, call before you go so as not to put others at risk of becoming infected, health officials advise. Persons can also call the Ministry of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 376-9350 between the hours of 8am and 8pm and 376-9387 between 8pm and 8am.