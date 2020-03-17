Three Men Charged With Shop Breaking

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THREE men were charged with shop breaking and possession of an unlicenced firearm in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Dexter Carter, 48, and Renard Fulford, 34, both of Eight Mile Rock, and Raymond Brown, 38, of Sapodilla Road, appeared before Magistrate Charlton Smith.

Carter and Fulford pleaded not guilty to shop breaking and firearm possession charges. Brown pleaded guilty to shop breaking but not guilty to the charge of unlicenced firearm possession.

The charges stem from a matter reported to police on March 8 concerning an incident when four armed males entered a business on the Grand Bahama Highway.

The judge sentenced Brown to 30 months in prison on the shop breaking charge.

Carter was also charged separately with making threats of death to a police officer. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The matters were adjourned to June 8.

In other court matters, a man was charged with allegedly causing damage to an ATM machine at a local bank in Freeport.

Ricardo Fynes, 57, of Nelson Road, appeared before Magistrate Rengin Johnson yesterday.

It is alleged that at Freeport, on March 8, the accused caused damage to an ATM at Commonwealth Bank on the Mall, in the amount of some $7,600.

Fynes pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing damage.

The matter was adjourned to May 18, and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.