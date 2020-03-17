Vessel 'Part Of Human Smuggling' Operation Found

By DENISE MAYCOCK

A Pro Line vessel believed to have been involved in an attempted human smuggling operation in Grand Bahama was discovered abandoned on the shoreline in Eight Mile Rock yesterday.

Immigration officials believe that illegal immigrants might have been onboard and were in the process of being taken illegally to the US when the vessel developed problems and started taking on water, forcing them to abort the trip.

Bahamian authorities were on the scene, but no arrests or apprehension of any illegal immigrants were made.

The matter is under investigations by authorities.