Dames: Law Enforcement 'Ready' To Deal With Covid-19 Crime Threats

AS fears continue to mount over the COVID-19 pandemic, National Security Minister Marvin Dames assured that law enforcement agencies “are ready” to deal with whatever crime threats that may occur during the crisis.

“We always prepare ahead for crises,” he told The Tribune on Thursday.

“So, we will be ready for anything, all of our agencies. This is a national effort so whenever you have a situation like this, we all understand what our respective roles are so all of our agencies have a plan and we’ve had one.”

Mr Dames did not elaborate on what those plans are, but he said officials will be implementing strategies to assure the safety of all Bahamians.

“We expect those plans are being implemented so Bahamians have no concerns. We will maintain security. We will do what we have to do to ensure that Bahamians are safe, and Bahamians are safe.

“So, we’re ready. We’re more than ready.”

His comments came after Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis declared that the country is “at war” with the novel coronavirus, saying new regulations granting him sweeping emergency powers over the Bahamian society are needed to save lives.

“The new emergency measures we are enacting are to save lives and to protect our country and only those that are against such measures are not interested in lives nor are they interested in their country,” he said in the House of Assembly on Wednesday, a day after Governor General Cornelius Smith issued a proclamation of emergency.

Under the regulations, the prime minister may prohibit the assembly of two or more persons in a public place in any area specified in the interest of public health safety.

The regulations, among other measures, also give the prime minister the power to institute a curfew, ordering everyone within an area to remain indoors between specified hours.

It would also be a crime to publish or cause to be published in traditional media or social media, information that the person knows or suspects to be false.

It is not clear when Dr Minnis will issue orders under the new strict regulations.

However, he has pledged to do all in his power to protect the Bahamian people. He said while the new measures will be painful for the country, such policies are important in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We have a country and a generation to save. It is going to be difficult, but all things come to an end, and this crisis will also end,” he said Wednesday.

Dr Minnis’ comments came after he announced that confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country had risen to three.

He said the two new cases are household members of the first person to test positive for COVID-19, a 61-year-old woman.

There are more than 140,000 people infected with the disease worldwide. Nearly 10,000 people have died from COVID-19 since it emerged in late 2019, but more than 80,000 have reportedly recovered.

Health Minister Dr Duane Sands has said the number of coronavirus cases is expected to increase in the coming days.