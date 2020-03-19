Workmen Discover Foetus In Dumpster

SANITATION workers found a foetus in a dumpster in an area off Farrington Road yesterday and police are urging the baby’s mother to come forward.

Police said they were called to Sarah Robinson Road shortly after 11am after the workers made the gruesome discovery.

“Police are appealing to the mother to come forward so that she can receive medical and emotional assistance,” police said.

Police said the foetus was dead when officers arrived on scene.

Members of the public, especially the Sarah Robinson community, who may have information that can assist with this investigation should contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

Police are also investigating a shooting that left a man in hospital. Around 11pm on Tuesday, a man and a woman were near the police shooting range on Gladstone Road west when they heard gunshots and realised the man had been shot. The injured man was transported to hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Police arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with this incident and have recovered a shotgun.

Meanwhile, a fire destroyed a portion of a school at Zion Boulevard, South Beach on Tuesday. Firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 9pm and found a portion of Zion Christian School, which is attached to Zion Baptist Church, on fire.