Bahamasair Changes Schedule In Response To Virus

BAHAMASAIR has announced changes to its flight schedule in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement issue on Thursday, the company announced that flights to Miami and West Palm Beach are suspended until further notice, as are flights to Haiti and Providenciales.

There will be one daily flight from Nassau to Orlando, and two daily flights from Nassau to Fort Lauderdale. From Freeport, there will be one daily flight to Fort Lauderdale, except on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Flights to Havana remain unchanged.

For domestic flights, there are also changes. There will be two daily flights from Nassau to Freeport, and one from Nassau to Marsh Harbour, Exuma, Rock Sound, San Salvador and Long Island.

There will be three flights from Nassau to Treasure Cay, on Monday, Thursday and Sunday, and two flights per week from Nassau to Inagua and Mayaguana, on Mondays and Fridays. There will also be three flights per week from Nassau to North Eleuthera/Governor’s Harbour on Monday, Friday and Sunday.

Flights to Acklins/Crooked Island remain unchanged.

In a statement, managing director Tracy Cooper added: “Bahamasair advises our customers to check online and at the airline’s reservation for full flight schedule and times.”