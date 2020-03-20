Cibc To Help Clients 'Case By Case'

CIBC FirstCaribbean says the bank is committed to working with its clients to offer special assistance on a case-by-case basis for those adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This could include deferred payments; special loan financing and other concessions aimed at helping clients cushion the financial impact of the pandemic on households and businesses across the region,” according to a statement from the bank.

Chief Executive Officer Colette Delaney said the bank was “very conscious of the financial dislocation which the ongoing COVID-19 event will have on our clients across all segments of our business and we are moving to mitigate the effects as best as we can.”

She noted that the special assistance being offered was crucial to ensure confidence and stability in the regional banking sector as it weathered this difficult period.

Ms Delaney urged CIBC FirstCaribbean clients who may be experiencing challenges to reach out to the bank to see what assistance could be offered to them.

She noted that the bank is committed to offering eligible clients flexible financial solutions including: six-month payment moratoriums on existing loans and mortgages; temporary revolving or working capital financing options for corporate banking and business banking clients.

Clients experiencing financial challenges should contact the bank by phone or email.

A list of email addresses are on the bank’s website at https://www.cibcfcib.com/covid-19.

“We also recommend clients to visit us online, at www.cibcfcib.com/locations to find additional contact information for CIBC FirstCaribbean offices in each territory,” the bank said.