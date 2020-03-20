Petroleum Suppliers Confident No Interruption From Covid-19

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Major Bahamas-based petroleum suppliers yesterday said they expect no disruption to fuel flows due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Valentino Hanna, general manager at Sol Petroleum Bahamas, the Esso distributor, told Tribune Business: “At present we see no reason why there would be any disruptions in fuel supply logistics, and expect the market to be well supplied throughout the challenging months to come.

“The elements of the maritime industry associated with our supply logistics have taken very serious measures to ensure that their personnel’s exposure to COVID-19 is minimised even, in some instances, as far as eliminating shore leave for vessel personnel entirely.”

Dexter Adderley, managing director of Sun Oil Ltd, the Shell distributor, added: “We expect no adverse effects from the coronavirus outbreak.” He said Sun Oil is well stocked, and that it can continue to supply the market without any disruption. No supply interruptions are expected in the near future.

The prime minister yesterday also reassured that The Bahamas is well-stocked for gasoline and other petroleum-related products, and that there was no need for long queues at gas stations such as those seen before and after hurricanes.

He added that fuel tankers and other vehicles required to distribute petroleum products will also be exempt from the 11-day curfew that begins today, starting at 9pm every night to 5am in the morning, so that gasoline stations can have the necessary fuel inventories.

Dr Hubert Minnis made his comments after meeting with the major petroleum distributors at the Prime Minister’s Office yesterday.