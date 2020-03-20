Rapper Offers Donation To Fight Covid-19

AMERICAN rapper and actor Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges will donate $200,000 worth of medical equipment to The Bahamas through a partnership with his charity and HeadORG to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

According to a press release, HeadORG, The Ludacris Foundation and MedShare Ltd will donate medical equipment and supplies, including 100,000 masks that can be put into inventory this week, to assist the nation’s medical needs.

The team met with The Ludacris Foundation in Abaco on Saturday where officials are discussing rebuilding efforts on the storm-battered island.

“In our continued recovery efforts, we realised the strain of rebuilding that our medical field has encountered. (An associate) and I have been working together for quite a few months to make this happen. And we are proud to deliver, especially at such a crucial time in our society with the coronavirus now diagnosed in the country,” said Lia Head-Rigby, founder of The Head Foundation.

At the meeting, Ludacris stressed how important it is to him and his family that they “continue to support the rebuilding process through Lia and her teams.”

“We really had the desire to meet those medical teams on ground face to face – thank them for the arduous task still at hand,” he said.

This second mission with Ludacris, is a donation of $200,000, which was originally promised at the Hurricane Dorian Pledging Conference earlier this year.

“The first mission we delivered insulin, hygiene kits, gloves and masks, dental kits and water kits, as well as worked with Chef Jose Andres at World Food Kitchen by donating to his foundation. It’s so important for foundations to work hand in hand and help each other to keep pushing forward to one common goal,” said Roberta Shields, Ludacris Foundation’s president. “We are so pleased to still be a part of the mission to help The Bahamas.”

Mrs Head-Rigby is currently in the middle of a legal battle with her former colleague Gina Knowles. Both women founded the HeadKnowles Foundation and are now embroiled in a dispute over the transfer of Hurricane Dorian donations from Mrs Head-Rigby’s US bank account to local foundation officials. Mrs Head-Rigby has denied any wrongdoing and said she would file a countersuit.