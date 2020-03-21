0

Three Escape Injury After Plane Crashes Off Eleuthera

As of Saturday, March 21, 2020

Police are investigating after a plane crashed in waters off Eleuthera Island on Saturday afternoon. There were no injuries.

According to reports, shortly before 2pm, the twin engine aircraft, registration # N14178, crashed into the sea near the settlement of Bouge, with three people on board.

The matter will be referred to the Air Accident Investigation Department for further investigation.

