Three Escape Injury After Plane Crashes Off Eleuthera

Police are investigating after a plane crashed in waters off Eleuthera Island on Saturday afternoon. There were no injuries.
According to reports, shortly before 2pm, the twin engine aircraft, registration # N14178, crashed into the sea near the settlement of Bouge, with three people on board.
The matter will be referred to the Air Accident Investigation Department for further investigation.
