The Four Confirmed Covid-19 Cases Came From 117 Tests

The four positive cases of COVID-19 in the Bahamas were from a total of 117 tests, Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands said on Sunday.

Dr Sands also said that 10,000 rapid test kits have been ordered.

According to the Ministry of Health’s dashboard (main picture) there are currently four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Bahamas, seven people are in quarantine and 35 have been released from quarantine.

