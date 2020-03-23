Body Found In Shallow Grave

THE body of a man was found in a shallow grave on Monday afternoon.

Police officers were called to the scene after the body was reportedly discovered at Beaumontia Avenue, Garden Hill #1. Paramedics were also called to the scene but the man was pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old male relative of the victim has been taken into custody and the case is being considered a homicide.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact the Central Detective Unit on 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers on 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.