Farewell To The Sun King, Sol Kerzner

By Leandra Rolle

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FAMILY, friends and political figures paid tribute this weekend to hotel tycoon and Atlantis developer Sir Sol Kerzner, who died on Saturday at the age of 84.

In a statement released from the Kerzner family, the family said Sir Sol, who had been battling cancer, died at their family home in Cape Town, South Africa. He is survived by his four children – Andrea, Beverly, Brandon and Chantal - who described him as “an intensely family-oriented person”.

“… In spite of his international celebrity status and the demands of maintaining a massive business reputation, Sol always remained an intensely family-oriented person.”

His daughter, Andrea, said: “Dad taught us family values – no matter how busy he was, he always made time for us, his family.

“He would take a call from any one of us in the middle of an important meeting or fly half-way across the world to get to a grandchild’s birthday party.

“For Dad, his family were everything, his joy.”

Sir Sol is also acclaimed for single-handedly turning around The Bahamas’ tourism industry with the creation of Atlantis and Ocean Club resorts on Paradise Island.

In 1994, he purchased the Paradise Island property, investing more than $1 billion into renovations and new construction into the now Atlantis resort.

Having created more than 7,500 jobs, he became the country’s largest private employer, second only to the government in total numbers.

Noting Sir Sol left an indelible and lasting imprint on The Bahamas, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said his many contributions to the country will never be forgotten.

“It is with profound sadness that The Bahamas mourns the death of Sol Kerzner, who died at 84 at his family home in his native South Africa,” Dr Minnis said.

“On behalf of the government and people of The Bahamas, and on my own behalf and that of Patricia, I offer condolences to Sol’s children, family, friends and colleagues.

“…More than 30 years ago, this visionary and creative force of a man arrived in The Bahamas with grand ideas at a time when Bahamas tourism needed to emerge from the doldrums.”

He continued: “Despite opposition from some quarters, Kerzner and the government of the day collaborated in the rejuvenation of tourism in The Bahamas.

“The size, the scope, the financial commitment and the nature of his investments were such statements of confidence in our country that they shone a new light on The Bahamas, which endures.”

Minister of Tourism Dionsio D’Aguilar also paid tribute to the business magnate, who he described as a “giant” in the hospitality industry.

“We shall not see his likeness again,” he said.

“His vision for Atlantis reshaped our skyline here in Nassau and redefined The Bahamas vacation for many millions. He will be sorely missed.”

Family friend and long-term Atlantis senior vice-president, public affairs, Ed Fields said: “There are no words, only emotions. So I will say only what needs to be said.

It is ironic that Sol passed today. A day when essentially Atlantis is on the verge of being closed due to the scourge that is Covid 19.

I used to say to people, imagine if you took an eraser and erased Atlantis from the Bahamian landscape. Today of all days, we all have an idea of what that really means.

Sir Sol was without a doubt, the most significant investor to ever come to the Bahamas. His attention to detail and standards of service made us all fully recognize the difference between service and servitude. In my opinion however, in addition to the monumental investment in brick and mortar, more significantly was his investment in people.

As a result, there are now implanted throughout the Bahamian community so many Atlanteans that went on to other organizations or to start their own enterprises and those standards are felt every day in some many business enterprises in this country.

His legacy is engrained in so many of us for ever. He delivered on his promises to us and it is now left to us to nurture the seed he sowed.

I will miss the sound of “How’sitEd” in that South African twang that made it sound like one word, but I will never forget what he did for me personally, all of my Atlantis colleagues, and for my Bahamas.”

Sir Sol will be buried at a small, private funeral with only immediate relatives in attendance.