Ioc Member Says Olympic Games Will Be Postponed

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

With the spread of the coronavirus pandemic around the world, an International Olympic Committee member said on Monday the 2020 Olympic Games would be postponed, a decision that will affect the six Bahamian track and field athletes who have qualified so far.

The world's biggest sporting spectacle was scheduled for July 24 to August 9 in Tokyo, Japan, but, according to veteran IOC member Dick Pound, the games are expected to be delayed until 2021 with details worked out in the next four weeks.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said as he broke the news to USA Today Sports in a phone interview. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

Pound, a Canadian who has been one of the most influential members of the IOC for decades, said he believes the IOC will announce its next steps soon. On Monday, the Canadian Olympic Committee was the first country to announce that it would not have been attending the games.

“It will come in stages,” Pound said. “We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense.”

Bahamas Olympic Committee president Rommel “Fish” Knowles said he hopes the athletes will understand the decision was made with their well-being in mind.