Commissioner: You Should Call 311 Before Leaving Home In Curfew

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Anthony Ferguson wants Bahamians to call 311 before leaving their homes during the 24-hour curfew that began today.

Failing to do so may get you stopped and turned around, he told The Tribune Tuesday morning.

He insisted that residents, regardless of socioeconomic backgrounds and neighbourhoods, will be treated equally during the curfew and said he would be “disappointed” if officers let biases influence their willingness to grant people’s requests.

“Nobody will be disadvantaged with any of their requests. We try to deal with everybody fairly, no this for that one and that for the next,” he said.

Mr Ferguson said the 311 number has 12 lines and can handle the anticipated surge in calls.

In some countries, residents cannot leave their homes without having a form listing the essential service they intend to access. The Royal Bahamas Police Force's 311 line is intended to have a similar effect in this country.

“Call 311 for any query one has,” Mr Ferguson said. “311 will give you an understanding of what you will be allowed to do and give you better access to what you are actually requesting. Officers on the checkpoints are really there for enforcement purposes. They will listen and have some discretion but the info should be channeled from the Command Center to the various checkpoints. If there are really necessities for you to leave home, you should dial the 311 with the information about your location and where you are travelling. Once you get to the checkpoint, present a proper ID and the officers will say we got this information concerning you. There will be cases, emergencies, serious illnesses, where you cannot call 311 beforehand and the officers will deal with those situations accordingly.”

Nonetheless, Mr Ferguson said officers may not be particularly tolerant of requests to visit fast food restaurants.

“By now," he said, "from the time the prime minister made the announcement, people should have food in their house. You shouldn’t wake up 10am and say I feel like eating Wendys. Police is very unlikely to give you that consent just to go to Wendy’s. Everybody should practice familial norms and be cooking.”

Supermarket requests “are different,” he said. “We may find you have a legitimate reason to go to the supermarkets. People have special diets and you may run out of food so that is very necessary.”

“But the point is we want people to obey the orders. Stay inside on your premises and obey the safe distancing and avoid interacting with too many people, that is key. The more we understand that as a people and allow the health professionals to do their thing to monitor this, the better.”

Among the essential purposes for which people can move around during the curfew are banking, groceries, refueling, washing clothes, doctor visits and outdoor exercises.