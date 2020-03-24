Lockdown Sparks Increased Security Services Demand

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Bahamian security companies yesterday reported an increased demand for their services due to the nationwide lockdown stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chris Adderley, Westech Security's managing director, told Tribune Business he had seen multiple requests for more security personnel as a result of the government's emergency move, and said: "Because of many business closures most of our clients have not needed security services, but some places wanted more.

"Business has increased in some instances. The lockdown is in effect, and you would have businesses that were unprotected. They have called for security in those places. On the first night of the lockdown, five persons raided one of our customer's places at the Airport Industrial Park.

"I really would request for more police patrols, particularly for businesses on the western side of the island. That would be good, but I understand the police are doing what they can do to keep patrols up and watch over all of us on the streets."

Mr Adderley added: "People are wanting security services all over. Most clients have asked for security for persons controlling walk-ins into their store. You have to do the counts to make sure a limited amount of persons are let into the stores. This is where we have seen the most increase; to make sure that there is order in the customer's store."

Another security personnel manager, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: "There has been increased demand for security services. But I think the focus has been with the existing customers we have.

"I have not seen an abundance of calls from new businesses, but existing clients have been asking for a cross-section of security services - from equipment to manpower. We have been speaking to clients and giving them the cross -section of both. So we increased electronic security in places that has a lot of traffic, or we have increased manpower in areas that does not have a lot of traffic."

They added: "Let's say you have a retail store. So instead of having a guard in place we would say: 'Let us put in a motion sensor and allow for a response service'. This has been working pretty good; our clients have been happy with this service."

"The client should really trust the security personnel, and follow the mandate of the Government and manage social distancing, and keep off of the road to manage social distancing. This is a great help. I think their systems should be tested; both manpower and electronic. For example, to ensure smoke alarms are working and making sure you have a timely response team ready, and things like that."

Monique Miller, Baycroft Security International's managing director, said: "Yes sir, we have seen an increase in demand for security services." She also added that they sub-contract out security alarm systems and focus primarily on manpower.