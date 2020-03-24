Police Bus Flips Onto Side After Collision

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A CAR smashed into a police bus yesterday afternoon at Marathon Road causing the bus to flip on its side, sending several police officers and one woman to hospital.

Chief Superintendent Craig Stubbs said the accident occurred shortly before 2pm at the intersection of the Marathon Road and Robinson Road, East West Highway intersection.

“One of those vehicles was a 2010, Nissan civilian bus registered to the Royal Bahamas Police Force. That vehicle is assigned to assist the transportation of individuals from the Bahamas Department of Corrections to the court complex at South Street,” he said.

“We know that as the vehicle was traveling, a private vehicle collided with the left rear section of that bus causing it to turn over on its right side.

“As a result of the bus turning over on it’s right side, we had five officers on board on the bus and they received injuries.”

CSP Stubbs said: “Two were of serious nature and at present time, we could say that two of them are undergoing surgery as a result of injuries to the left arm and hand.

“The others are still being medically diagnosed by attending physicians at Doctors Hospital. The passengers of the private vehicle – a male driver and the female front seat passenger- and they complained of pain to their neck, back (and) shoulders.

“They were also transported to hospital to seek further medical assistance.”

However, according to CSP Stubbs, the male driver of the private vehicle is currently not seeking any medical attention.

CSP Stubbs said police are actively investigating this matter.

“Both vehicles received significant damages as a result of the bus turning over on its right side. The windows…the majority were shattered, and the private vehicle received extensive front end damages.

“Our investigations are ongoing and once we are able to speak with the drivers of both vehicles after they would’ve received medical attention, we’d be able to complete our investigation.”