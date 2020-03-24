Three In Court For Violating Curfew

THREE men were arraigned in Grand Bahama yesterday for violating the national curfew. Police said all three men pleaded guilty.

Carl Johnson, 31, was sentenced to one year at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Adam Outten, 22, was fined $500.

James Toussaint, 34, was fined $1,000. In default, he faces three months in prison.

The men were arrested in connection with separate incidents which occurred on March 20, 21 and 22, police said.

Last Thursday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced an emergency order which put in place a curfew between 9pm and 5am until March 31.

The penalty for breaking the order is a fine not exceeding $10,000 upon summary conviction or imprisonment for not more than 18 months or both.