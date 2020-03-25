12 Charged With Curfew Violations

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWELVE people were charged yesterday with violating the national curfew imposed by Prime Minister Hubert Minnis - two on Grand Bahama and ten on Abaco.

Police said Antonio Brown, Vandyke Stuart, Leoland Storr, Vandyke Stuart Jr, Donald John, Darren McIntosh, Oniel Archer, Calis Meuze and Jermaine Missick were charged in Abaco yesterday.

The men all pleaded guilty, were convicted and fined $1,500 or three months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. The fines are to be paid by Friday.

Another man, Commar Richards, was also charged but was remanded to custody until his residency status can be confirmed by the Department of Immigration.

In Grand Bahama, Raymond Moxey, 53, of Frobisher Drive, Freeport, appeared before Magistrate Rengin Johnson. He pleaded guilty to the charge of curfew violation and was fined $250 or two months at BDCS.

Benjamin Antonio, 62, of Fawcette Lane, Freeport, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson on the same charge. He pleaded guilty and was remanded to prison.