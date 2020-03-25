Hospital Issues Urgent Appeal For Blood Donations

PRINCESS Margaret Hospital has issued an urgent appeal for blood donations.

Donations can be made at the PMH blood bank from 9am until 5pm except for Sundays. The final donation will be taken at 4.30pm daily.

Official identification is required in order to donate.

In a statement, officials said: “The public is also advised that if you are ill or experiencing respiratory symptoms, you should not donate blood. In keeping with social distancing protocols, the Blood Bank is discouraging group donations. No more than three individuals will be facilitated at a time.”

For more information, contact 502-7822 or 322-8077.