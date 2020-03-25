Hotline To Help Victims Of Violence

THE economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the social restrictions meant to stop the spread of COVID-19 may lead to anger and physical violence in households, the Bahamas Crisis Centre has said.

Those who are feeling frustrated or who are victims of violence should call the centre’s 24-hour hotline.

“The lockdown of our nation is critical to stopping the spread of COVID-19, and as a country we need to follow the emergency regulation guidelines if we are to survive this pandemic,” Bahamas Crisis Centre director Sandra Dean-Patterson noted in a statement.

“However, while we are living under curfew with concerns for our health and physical well-being, our jobs and financial security, with our day-to-day movements limited and access to our usual social activities restricted, it is normal and understandable to experience stress and frustration.

“The tension associated with this might be released as anger and in some cases physical violence and directed towards other members of our households.

“The Bahamas Crisis Centre offers a 24-hour hotline, which is answered by persons trained to understand these situations and to listen, support and encourage anyone (male or female) who is feeling alone, anxious, frustrated, unsafe or fearful in their home.

“This is a time of uncertainties and unknowns for us all and as a nation; we must do all that we can to help each other.”

The hotline can be reached at (242) 328- 0922. If there are problems getting through to that number, please call (242) 565-9633.