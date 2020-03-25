EDITOR, The Tribune
ONE hears of private sector companies in the USA and UK making ventilators instead of vacuum cleaners and in the Bahamas when people are being urged to work from home (via Internet) we hear nothing about these providers increasing their bandwidth or even maintaining agreed bandwidth in line with usage. What are we ? Chopped liver?
BRUCE RAINE
Nassau,
March 22, 2020.
