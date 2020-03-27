Food Bank Serving 400 A Day

By EARYEL BOWLEG

GREAT Commission Ministries has been inundated with requests for food from needy residents amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the food bank serving between 300 to 400 people daily over the past few weeks.

Bishop Walter Hanchell, president of the NGO, said the ministry has seen an increase in the number of people seeking food and shelter.

“In the same way that shoppers have overwhelmed supermarkets to purchase food and other supplies, leaving shelves empty, Great Commission Ministries has been inundated with clients seeking food to take home during the lockdown,” he said.

“We have used all of our resources and have made a request at the Department of Social Services and Community Development for financial aid to purchase food and provide shelter to the underprivileged among us.”

Bishop Hanchell said there is presently a shortage of bed space for women and children and representatives from the ministry are arranging hotel accommodations for some people in need when the beds are not available.

He said GCM is “extremely concerned” about the “huge number of persons” who roam the streets daily without a place to lay their heads and a hot meal during the 24-hour curfew. He said many homeless people occupy “deserted dilapidated unsafe buildings, derelict vehicles and even live in the bushes.”

Bishop Hanchell added that these individuals have been “neglected and ignored” by the government and the community at large. He said the nation has lost compassion for the “hurting and disenfranchised,” calling it “very disappointing”.

The ministry is appealing to the business and religious community to provide financial assistance during the pandemic. GCM urged individuals and businesses to join the ministry’s “Live To Give Network” by signing up as a volunteer or donor and giving a donation of $50 or $100 monthly.

Bishop Hanchell also noted that the outreach centre is “in full support and compliance” of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ emergency orders, commending him for the “bold steps” taken to preserve life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We appeal to Bahamians and residents to take all of the health precautions and stay at home. Practice social distancing if you have to go out and please do not panic. Have faith in God and He will bring us out,” he said.