Man In Hospital After Grand Bahama Shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Grand Bahama.

Shortly after 9am on Friday, the victim was brought into Rand Memorial hospital with gunshot wounds to the body.

Police officers investigated further and reportedly the man was on Weddell Avenue when he was approached by another man who produced a handgun and shot him multiple times.

He was taken to hospital by private vehicle and is listed in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Detective Unit on 350-3106, Grand Bahama Command Centre on 350-3082, 350-3084, 911/919, Crime Stoppers on 328-8477 or your nearest police station.​