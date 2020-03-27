Pm Suggests More Restrictions On Movement Could Come

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis suggested on Friday that more restrictions to movement under the emergency powers order could be coming.

His remarks came during a meeting at the Ministry of Health with officials to thank them for efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and before a tenth case of the virus was announced.

Health Minister Dr Duane Sands and Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan were in attendance.

In that meeting, Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis, health consultant to the Office of the Prime Minister, said officials were hoping for less movement in the country.

“Prime Minister, Minister Sands and everyone, if we could only get fewer people moving around, that is the issue,” she said.

Responding, Dr Minnis said: “Well you would have that very soon.

“I am certain that they are waiting for what I am going to say on Monday, be it in Parliament or national address, but I would address that nationally because under no circumstances will we place the nation at risk.

“What needs to be done will be done and one thing the Bahamian public has to appreciate is the decisions the government makes, the decisions I make are based on accuracy and analysis. It’s not based on emotion, not based how I feel, not based on politics. It’s strictly data and accuracy.”

Dr Minnis also assured officials that government would provide whatever resources officials needed to carry out their work.

Dr Dahl-Regis furthered that it was the position of officials that it was not time to open up the country for full business.

“No, I appreciate that. I appreciate the advice I had received from you all this morning with respect to planes traveling from one country to another and wanting to land here. I think the entire Bahamas has to understand that when I make those decisions - plane not being able to land here - it’s not my decision, that decision is based on the facts y’all provide and the possible outcome so those decisions are based strictly on information gathering and the data that you have collected and what’s the possible scenario if such facility were to be able to land on our shores,” Dr Minnis added.

The prime minister went on to express optimism that the country would successfully fight against COVID-19 and have the same results as it seeks to rebound economically,

The meeting ended with Dr Minnis asking the officials whether he could take his grandson to play basketball.

“Now I know that’s contact but it’s only he and I and we’re living together so I would not consider that as too much of a contact risk. So is it a risk?”

Dr Dahl-Regis said this was assuming both Dr Minnis and his grandson were negative for the virus.

“Your assumption is correct,” Dr Minnis quipped.