Rbc Unveils Special Bank Time For Seniors

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) has announced special banking times for seniors and differently-abled persons that will take effect today due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.

The Canadian-owned financial services provider said in a statement that for the week through to April 3, 2020, most branches will open 15 minutes early to serve these customers. Following the early opening, the first 30 minutes of regular branch hours will continue to be reserved for seniors and differently-abled persons.

This initiative will apply to all branches in The Bahamas. "The health and safety of everyone who enters our branches is our top priority," said Rob Johnston, RBC's head of Caribbean banking. "That includes making sure seniors and differently-abled persons, who are more vulnerable to COVID-19, receive extra care during this challenging time.

"RBC's locations across the Caribbean undergo rigorous daily cleaning, sanitising and disinfecting, including frequent cleaning of commonly-used surfaces. We are committed to making sure our locations remain safe for all clients and employees throughout this ongoing crisis."