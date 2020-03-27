Exercise Regulations Amended, Airport Closed To Incoming Commercial Passengers

REGULATIONS on where Bahamians can exercise have been amended for the current lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis signed an amendment to the emergency powers regulations.

Under the new rules, people will still be able to exercise between 5am and 9pm – however, they will not be able to drive to a location to do so.

The regulations now state that exercise is permitted “provided that the exercise is conducted in one’s yard or one’s immediate neighbourhood and no person shall drive to any place to exercise”.

Meanwhile, Lynden Pindling International Airport confirmed that it is closed to all incoming commercial passengers. The airport remained open to outbound commercial passenger flights on Friday, although flight schedules are limited and changing frequently, so travellers are advised to contact their airlines for the latest updates.