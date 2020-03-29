Man Found Hanged In Grand Bahama Home

BY DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
Grand Bahama police are investigating the death of a man in the South Bahamia area Saturday.
Superintendent Brian Rolle, officer in charge of Central Detective Unit, received information from a woman that, on returning home to Santa Maria Drive, she discovered a man known to her hanging from the ceiling.
Mr Rolle said officers went to the home and found the body of the man hanging with a rope around his neck. EMS personnel was summoned to the scene and found no signs of life.
“The matter is an open investigation; whether this is a suspected suicide we cannot say at this time,” he said.
Mr Rolle said the victim’s identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID