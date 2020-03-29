Man Found Hanged In Grand Bahama Home

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Grand Bahama police are investigating the death of a man in the South Bahamia area Saturday.

Superintendent Brian Rolle, officer in charge of Central Detective Unit, received information from a woman that, on returning home to Santa Maria Drive, she discovered a man known to her hanging from the ceiling.

Mr Rolle said officers went to the home and found the body of the man hanging with a rope around his neck. EMS personnel was summoned to the scene and found no signs of life.

“The matter is an open investigation; whether this is a suspected suicide we cannot say at this time,” he said.

Mr Rolle said the victim’s identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.