Office Of The Prime Minister: Voice Note Claiming 30-Day Shutdown Is Completely False

The Office of the Prime Minister says a voice note on social media claiming that a country-wide 30-day shutdown will be announced on Monday is false.

“These claims are completely false and should be ignored,” the Office said in a statement. “The voice note could lead to panic and a run on stores that can harm efforts to contain the COVID-19 virus.”

The matter has now been turned over to the Commissioner of Police for further investigation.

The statement said the Prime Minister wishes to once again plead with the public to refrain from putting out and spreading false and potentially harmful information.