109 People Living In Church Arrested

MORE than 100 people were arrested for illegally residing at a church in Marsh Harbour, Abaco early on Saturday morning.

Immigration Director Clarence Russell said 109 area residents moved into the A&B Church on Crocket Drive over the past several months without the permission of land owners and the church’s trustees, according to a local daily.

When contacted yesterday, Immigration Minister Elsworth Johnson refused to comment on the situation, saying he was not obligated to give details to The Tribune about what transpired.

However, Mr Russell told a local daily that after the pastor of the church died following Hurricane Dorian, the group consisting of mostly foreign nationals took over the church property, turned it into a residence and began selling goods from the building.

Trustees of the church complained to police and asked for the people to be removed. Seven women and 102 men were taken into custody.

Of this number, 35 people were found to be illegally residing in The Bahamas and will all be prosecuted, Mr Russell has said.

Three Bahamians among the group were released with a “stern warning,” he added.